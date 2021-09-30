Uganda U20 Women’s National Team Head Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has summoned four new players to join the squad that is preparing to face Kenya in the return leg of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Right-back Winnie Kwatulira, midfielder Phiona Nabulime, Winger Ronah Regina Nantege and striker Allen Nassazi joined the team currently in camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Quartet took part in Wednesday’s training sessions and Kiyingi believes they will bring about positive energy an healthy competition.

“The purpose of summoning the four players is to re-energize the squad and have healthy competition so that the 20 that made it to Kenya don’t get complacent,” he explained.

“They are good players and if you see what they offered in the first training session is encouraging.

Despite mauling Kenya in the first leg with a 7-2 score, the gaffer maintains they are not resting on the laurels and expects the same fighting spirit as it was before the first leg.

“The players were getting a bit relaxed which I’m trying to drive away. We could have registered a good result but that doesn’t mean the tie is finished. We have to carry the same energy and commitment like we had in the first game.” He added.

Uganda will face Kenya in the return leg on 8th October 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium with the winner on aggregate facing either South Africa or Mozambique at the second qualifying round.