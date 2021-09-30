2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship

Group C

Uganda vs Namibia – 1PM

Zambia vs Eswatini -3:30PM

The Uganda Women’s Senior National Team will embark on their expedition at this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday afternoon as they take on Namibia at the Wolfson Stadium.

With the annual Championship getting underway on Tuesday, the Crested Cranes will have their first test today against the Brave Gladiators.

The target for Coach George Lutalo is to have a good show at COSAFA which will act as precursor for the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifier matches against Ethiopia.

“We come into this tournament in high spirits and hope to leave a mark here. This tournament helps us to get into the right shape before facing Ethiopia and thus the results we get from here must be positive so that we carry that momentum to the AWCON Qualifiers.” He said.

This is the second time that Uganda is featuring at COSAFA Women’s Championship as one of the guest teams.

The first appearance came in 2018 and Uganda managed to finish third, defeating Zambia in the third place playoff.

It should be noted that only the group leaders (3 groups) plus the best second placed team advance to the semifinals.

Lutalo is aware of the the hurdle and believes a good start would be a springboard in the subsequent games.

“The target is to win our first game against Namibia so that we go into the final two group games with the right attitude and momentum.”

After today’s game, the Crested Cranes will return to action on 3rd October against Eswatini before winding up group C action against Zambia on 5th October.