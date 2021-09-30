Practice Match: KCCA 1-2 Uganda Cranes

The essence of pre-planned friendly matches is that allowance to amend the normal football rules and regulations to bend them so as to suit the prevailing situations at play.

Such was the motive of the practice match between 13 time Uganda Premier League champions; Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the national team (Uganda Cranes) on Thursday morning at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

KCCA assembled their team with 12 men, a humble request from Uganda Cranes’ head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic to accord the national team the thrust and pressure demanded in international matches.

The national team won the game 2-1 with a goal in either half from experienced utility player Denis Iguma and Milton Karisa.

Charles “Neymar” Lwanga got the consolation for KCCA, a side coached by Morley Byekwaso.

Iguma dived to head the national team ahead past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan off Julius Poloto’s well executed corner kick on 21 minutes.

Ibrahim Orit takes on Ashraf Mugume during the KCCA – Uganda Cranes game (Credit: FUFA Media)

Twelve minutes later, Lwanga brought the game level with a distant shot past URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

Uganda Cranes had the final say of the game with Karisa’s goal, barely two minutes to full time.

The game was a precursor of the national team’s final internal build up against the newly crowned Stanbic Uganda Cup champions Vipers Sports Club this coming Sunday.



Assistant coach Moses Basena passes the ball as head coach Micho as Steven Mukwala and Martin Kizza look on (Credit: FUFA Media)

Micho retaliated that the build up against KCCA (playing with 12 players) gives his team the expected test prior to the double encounter against Rwanda on 7th and 10th October 2021 respectively.

Playing against KCCA FC has put us in a position of having a perfect replacement for an international friendly because of the the extra 12th player which KCCA had thus limiting the space which pushed our players to think first. We are planning for another friendly on Sunday and after that we shall start concentrating more on that game against Rwanda

Micho and the rest of the technical team used two different sets of players to give all those at disposal quality game time as the planning process continues in all the different departments.

The next build up for the Uganda Cranes is against Vipers on Sunday, 3rd October 2021.

Uganda Cranes and KCCA players getting set for a set piece moment (Credit: FUFA Media)

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Samson Kigozi, Ibrahim Juma, Loro Mazeng, John Revita, Ashraf Mugume, Hassan Jurua, Arafati Usama, Fred Ssegujja, Brian Majwega, Dominic Ayella, Charles

Lwanga

Subs: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Abubakar

Gift Ali, Yassar Mugerwa, Elvis

Mwanje

Uganda Cranes XI: Alionzi Nafian (GK), Innocent Wafula, Aziizi Kayondo, Najib Fesali, Geofrey Wasswa, Denis Iguma, Mahad Kakooza, Julius Poloto, Yunus Sentamu, Martin Kizza, Cromwell Rwothomio

Uganda Cranes Second half team: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Rogers Mato, Herbert Achai, Livingstone Mulondo, Musa Ramadhan, Patrick Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu, Milton Karisa,Ibrahim Orit, Sadat Anaku, Brian Aheebwa