Paul, the Apostle of Jesus Christ in his first letter to the Corinthians chapter 15, verse 21 asserts “For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man.”

With this message, there is hope that the dead will resurrect, enough commiseration to the bereaved in such trying times.

The sports fraternity in Uganda, particularly the football family is once again mourning aloud after the passing on Twaha Kakaire, the 24th president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Kakaire, 76, was the 24th FUFA President who administered between 1995 to 1998 and was proceeded by Denis Obua (Rest in Peace).

Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the 24th President of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

He was pronounced dead on the afternoon on Thursday, 30th September 2021 at Jinja Main Hospital after a brief spell of ill-health precipitated by acute Cardiac Arrest.

Kakaire diligently served the beautiful game as FUFA President between 1995 and 1998.

He is primarily credited for the brick laid to initiate women football in Uganda and executed other good deeds until he was toppled by Obua.

According to retired FIFA Referee Yusuf Awuye, the overnight vigil will take place at the deceased’s family home in Mpumudde, Jinja Municipality,

Burial will take place on Friday, 1st October 2021 at Wairaka, Jinja Municipality.

Across the divide; the different personalities and organizations have delivered varying eulogies;

I have just learnt of the unfortunate news of the passing on of Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the 24th FUFA President. Many an occasion, Hajj stood tall for FUFA to look like what it is today. He is notably celebrated for having supported the birth of the FIFA Financial Assistance Programme in 1998 and also the Serie-A and Serie-B league arrangement for the Uganda Premier League. Whereas we grieve for the passing on of the football administration icon, we also celebrate his contribution to the game of football today. Death is a must and a destiny for all of us. It is just a matter of when not if. May the Almighty Allah judge his earthly works with mercy and strengthen those left behind to be strong in these trying times. We grieve in honour of his football works Inalilah wa Inalilah Rajihun Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo, current FUFA President

We have just learnt of the unfortunate news of the passing on of Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the 24th FUFA President. Hajji played key role in the development, growth of football and the Institution during his leadership. We grieve in honour of his football works. Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

Oh so sorry for the loss. He is the only reason we have women football in Uganda. Majidah Nantandah, CAF Coaching Instructor, Former Crested Cranes head coach

Inna Lillahi wainnailaihi raaji”in. May the Almighty Allah make the Questions of The Grave Easy For Hajji Twaha Kakaire Harunah Muhammed Mawanda, former Referee and current Football Administrator

Kibumba akughe ekiwumulo eky’emilala Busoga United Football Club

Former FUFA President Haji Twaha Nasser Kakaire has just passed in Jinja. RIP Gugudde TV Uganda

He is survived by a wife, children and several grand children.

List of FUFA Presidents since 1924:

1924 – 1934 – King Sir Daudi Chwa

1935 – 1944 – W.A. Hunter

1945 -1953 – W.B. Ouseley

1954 – 1956 – Eriasafu Nsobya

1957 – 1962 – W.W. Kulubya

1963 – 1964 – George Magezi

1965 – 1968 – A.A.A Nekyon

1969 – 1971 – Henry Balamaze Lwanga

1972 – 1974 – Kezekia Ssegwanga Musisi

1974 -1976 – Eria Mugisa

1977 – 1979 – Capt. Muhammed Sseruwagi

1979 – 1980 – Gerald Sendawula

1981 – Steven Ibale

1982 – Peter Abe

1982 – 1983 – Careb Babihuga

1983 – 1985 – Geresom Kagurusi

1985 – Chris Rwanika

1985 – 1987 – Barnabas Byabazaire

1988 – 1989 – Paul Katamba Lujjo

1989 – 1992 – John Baptist Semanobe

1992 – John Ssebaana Kizito (May – December)

1994 – Ben Kurtis Omoding Snr

1994 – 1995 –Moses Ali

1995 – 1998 – Hajji Twaha Kakaire

1998 – 2004 – Denis Obua

2005 – 2013 – Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa

2013-todate: Eng. Moses Magogo Hassim