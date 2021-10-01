The technical team of Jinja based StarTimes Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club confirmed the team captains ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Newly acquired goalkeeper Said Keni, holding midfielder George Kasonko and forward Ambrose Kirya were named as the team captains.

These will be the team leaders for the entire season, unless otherwise.

“Said Keni, George Kasonko and Ambrose Kirya have been appointed the new team skippers ahead of the new season. The players unanimously agreed to have the trio as their team leaders” a statement from the club disclosed.

The trio will at first be put under close scrutiny for the opening first matches of the season to monitor their consistence and unquestionable leadership mantle.

Ambrose Kirya

I am excited to have been appointed as one of the team captains. I thank God for this opportunity. I also thank the coaching staff and fellow players for their trust in me. I promise maximum unity so that we achieve the team goals. Ambrose Kirya, BUL FC midfielder

Midfielder George Kasonko

Previously, BUL had former right back Denis Okot Oola, defender Walter Ochora, and forward Fredson Gwoto among the team players’ leaders.

BUL finished runners up in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup after the infamous 8-1 humiliation at the hands of Vipers.

In the league, the “Eastern Giants” completed the 2020-2021 season in the 11th position with 33 points as the Coronavirus took its toll with 5 matches to play per club.