FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

7th October 2021: Rwanda Amavubi Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Stadium, Kigali

10th October 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Rwanda Amavubi Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic confirmed the full squad to take on neighbors Rwanda Amavubi Stars in the up-coming FIFA World Cup 2022 group E double header.

In total, there are 32 players with 23 locally based (from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League) and only 9 in the diaspora leagues.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga is the latest locally based player to be added to the team.

Charles Lwanga is a former SC Villa forward who is a student at St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende

Lwanga has been on the radar of Micho for a long time.

His latest two goals for KCCA in the build-ups this week against Entebbe Soccer Academy (KCCA won 4-0) at Works play ground as well as one against Uganda Cranes in the build-up on Thursday galvanized the call up.

Other players include URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi and Express’ Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa.

There are two right backs in Innocent Wafula (KCCA, Uganda) and Paul Willa (Vipers, Uganda).

Innocent Wafula

Vipers’ Abdul-Azizi Kayondo is among the three left backs with the other two foreign based in Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic) and Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact, Canada).

This implies that TP Mazembe’s Joseph Benson Ochaya who was part of the Ethiopia, Kenya and Mali games last month has been side-lined.

Timothy Denis Awany of Ashdod in Israel is the only foreign based central defender on the team alongside Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Najib Fesali (URA, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA, Uganda) and Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda).

Defender Livingstone Mulondo is a rookie on the Uganda Cranes team

The central midfielders are; Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Moses Waiswa (Supersport United, South Africa), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda) and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers).

Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA) and Rogers Mato (KCCA) are the attacking midfielders.

Aziz Fahad Bayo (Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Stephen Desse Mukwala (URA), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA) and Charles Lwanga (KCCA) are the forwards.

Azizi Fahad Bayo

The team will further be trimmed before travel to Rwanda. The foreign based players will start reporting for duty on Monday, 4th October 2021 in preparation for both legs.

Meanwhile, the team resumes training on Friday morning at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Micho at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi last month (Credit: David Isabirye)

Notable Absentees:

Team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Farouk Miya, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Bevis Mugabi, William Luwagga Kizito, Nicholas Wadada,Edrisa “Torres” Lubega, Mathias Kigonya (goalkeeper) and others are some of the missing names for different reasons.

Murushid Juuko was omitted after being sent off against Mali.

Full List of summoned players: