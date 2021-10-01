2021 Coffee Golf Championship:

Saturday, 2nd October – Mbale Sports Club

Mode of play: Medal

Green Fees: 40,000/=

Amateur golfers from the different golf clubs in Uganda and Kenya have the opportunity to converge and mingle in the aftermath of the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

This will be on Saturday, 2nd October 2021 during the Coffee Cup championship that will be staged at Mbale Golf Course.

The nine hole golfing facility will host as many as 100 golfers, all in full observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious disease.

These SOP’s will entails testing (compulsory for all golfers), masking, regular sanitizing and hand-washing as well as social distancing.

Mbale Golf Course is in shape to host the 2021 Coffee Championship

Uthuman Mugoya, the president of Mbale Golf Club confirmed that they are ready to host the golfing family and each of the golfers should be ready to present a negative COVID-19 certificate.

“We expect over 100 golfers from all the country and from neighboring Kenya who have confirmed. Every participant should undergo a compulsory Covid-19 test and present a 72 hour valid negative COVID-19 certificate before taking part” Mugoya noted.

Golfers from the host club, Jinja, Tororo, Kampala, Entebbe, Lugazi (Mehta), Tooro, Soroti, Kabale and Kakamega are expected to take part.

The home club will be led by the former captain Paul Okiring, current captain Joseph Okudi, president Mugoya, Augustine Mamawi, teenager Robert Masaba, 18, among others.

This championship will be played based on the medal format of play with prizes awaiting the best top performers in all the catergories.

The Coffee Cup event is one tournament that the amateur golfers will optimally utilize to prepare for next month’s Uganda Open slated for Entebbe.