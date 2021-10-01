After a two-year hiatus, the Guinness 7s Series is set to return at Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo this Saturday, 2nd October 2021 with the Mileke 7’s.

The series was last held in 2019 and was skipped last year, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This year, Uganda Breweries Limited under the brand Guinness has injected Shs250m in the series.

The official press conference was held on Thursday, 30th September 2021 at Legends grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Graced by the sponsor’s representatives Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Uganda Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramsey Olinga and the captains of the clubs, the URU expressed delight upon the return of these series.

As Uganda Rugby Union, we are glad to welcome back the Nationals 7s series that are now dubbed the Guinness 7s. We are especially happy to welcome our valued partner, Guinness who continue to commit and grow the 7s game. Ramsey Olinga, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Warriors Rugby Club will host the first leg of the series dubbed the Mileke Sevens Circuit in a two-day thriller slated for Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, at Legends Grounds, Lugogo.

We are excited to host the first of the 7’s series at legends grounds. We expect a competitive battle as as hosts, Warriors will target for excellence. Simon Peter Nyeko, Warriors Captain

Honoring Legends of Rugby in Uganda:

The Mileke Sevens circuit under the tagline “Legends Live Among Us”, will honour people who have been instrumental in the development of rugby in the country.

They include the Mileke family, Late Henry Rujumba, Late Edward Kitaka, Robert Seguya, Helen Buteme, the Mudoola family and the Musoke family.

The Guinness 7s will this year make its way to far off places starved of national rugby action with a trip up north where Gulu Elephants will host the circuit at Gulu High school on Independence Day, October 9.

Soroti Rangers will the third leg at Soroti Grounds in Eastern Uganda.

Hippos Rugby Club is ready for the national 7’s series. We shall take every series very seriously as we target top honours. Denis Ejwau, Hippos’ player

The series will then make it back to the central region for the Rujumba 7s Circuit that will be hosted by Pirates at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The series will head west to Kabale for the Kigezi 7s and climax with the Coronation 7s at Legends Grounds in Lugogo.

Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza emphasized the brand’s commitment to rugby and sport in the country.

It is an honour for us to be a part of such an incredible tournament that not only grows and develops rugby in the country but also gives a platform to our sportsmen to shine brightest. Our partnership with the rugby union dates back to 2017, when we came on board to sponsor the National Rugby Sevens team and sevens related activities. Our continued support is a clear sign that Guinness is committed to the growth of rugby in Uganda. I am happy to note that it has been a very fruitful partnership thus far with the national team raising the Uganda flag high by winning the Africa Cup twice in a row and appearing at the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, USA. Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager

Match days of the national 7’s series are always welcome. The fraternity of rugby is ready and excited to have the series back. At Impis Rugby club, we are more than ready to rumble. Keith Timothy Werega, Impis player

COVID-19 Protocols:

Uganda Rugby Union reiterated that they will adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and protocols set by the Ministry of Health and National Council of Sports to avert the spread of Covid-19.

These will include tests at least 24 hours before the tournament day on top of the regular masking, hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing at the events.

Clubs will ensure that their players are tested for Covid-19 at least 24 hours before the tournament day. Tests will be repeated every 14 days by the teams. A player who is found positive will self-isolate for two weeks and will be required to produce a negative test before he can be allowed to rejoin the squad. Tournament Chairman Vincent Otim

7’s is the faster version of rugby. Perhaps, with the lockdowns, action could be slower as the players play catch up slowly by slowly. Betway Kobs is ready and every game will be like a cup final to us. Joseph Aredo, Betway Kobs player

16 teams will tussle it out in each of the series, with 10 core teams and six invitational teams in each circuit to be determined by the Uganda Rugby Union. The 10 core sides must take part in all the circuits. Failure to honor a circuit will lead to disqualification from the series.

All teams participating in the series will receive competition points according to their ranking at the end of each circuit. The overall winner of the series will be determined by the team with the most points.

As players, we are excited for the return of the Guinness National 7’s series. We shall give our best as Pirates throughout the series to deliver the best of results. Ivan Magomu, Pirates Rugby Club

Circuit dates and venues

Date Region Host Circuit Name Venue 2nd -3rd Oct Central Warriors Mileke 7s Legends 9th Oct Northern Gulu Elephants Gulu 7s Gulu High School 16th Oct Eastern Soroti Rangers Soroti 7s Soroti Grounds 30th – 31st Oct Central Pirates Rujumba 7s King’s Park 6th Nov Western Rams Kigezi 7s Kabale 13th – 14th Nov Central BSO Coronation 7s Legends

The past days, we have been engaged in light training drills. The players’ bodies are ready for the 7’s and we expect stiff competition. Nonetheless, we are ready for action throughout the series. Patrick Abba, Plascon Mongers Rugby Club

Tournament Pools

A: Betway Kobs, Warriors, Rams, Jjengo

Betway Kobs, Warriors, Rams, Jjengo B: Black Pirates, Impis, Sailors, Entebbe Jaguars

Black Pirates, Impis, Sailors, Entebbe Jaguars C: Heathens, Hippos, Rhinos, Kisubi Pacers

Heathens, Hippos, Rhinos, Kisubi Pacers D: Toyota Buffaloes, Plascon Mongers, Stallions, Rams II

Core teams: Warriors, Impis, Mongers, Jinja Hippos, Rams, Sailors, Betway Kobs, Pirates, Heathens and Buffaloes.

Invitational teams: Rhinos, Stallions, Jaguars, Jjengo, Rams II and Kisubi Pacers

