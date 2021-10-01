The 12-man squads for teams that were drawn in Pool C of the opening round of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Rugby Series, Mileke Sevens that will be played at Legends Rugby Grounds starting this Saturday.

Heathens: 1 Aaron Oforywoth, 2 Okeny Norbert, 3 Michael Wokorach, 4 Innocent Gwokto, 5 Emma Ochan, 6 Nicholas Kato, 7 Reynolds Kato, 8 Aziz Khan, 9 Lawrence Ssebuliba, 10 Gerald Sewankambo, 11 Patrick Okello, 12 Trevor Ochan.

Jinja Hippos: 1 Ayman Bagalana, 2 Meddy Bagalana, 3 Owen Mugogo, 4 Dembele Makita, 5 Eddie Lemeriga, 6 Yasin Wasswa, 7 Jacob Ocen, 8 Denis Etwau, 9 John Echeru, 10 Timothy Mugisha, 11 Keny Sylver, 12 Moses Hatim.

Rhinos: 1 Daniel Nshimiyimana, 2 Jeremy Thembo, 3 Zechariah Bol, 4 Allan Olango, 5 Billy Ocen, 6 Pool Kalungi, 7 Sula Ngobi, 8 Ivan Kirabo, 9 Isa Muhamed, 10 Ronald Atuhaire, 11 Arnold Kalungi, 12 Godwin Abwang.

Kisubi Pacers: 1 Emmanuel Raphael Omona, 2 Brian Musabi, 3 Author Kimuli, 4 Chris Tukesige, 5 Peter Andruda, 6 Keith Nabugyere, 7 Paris Ssentongo, 8 James Mwesige, 9 James Kiberu, 10 Denis Guste Mutebi, 11 Jonathan Gudoi, 12 Godfrey Maloba.