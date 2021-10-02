Newly signed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa is optimistic that he will return a stronger entity after operation on his left knee.

Wasswa, a new signing from rivals Sports Club Villa needed surgery after he ruptured the left anterior cruciate ligament during the pre-season training at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

Unfortunately, Wasswa traveled to Dar es salaam city and played with the injury during the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The box-to-box midfielder underwent a successful surgery at Nsambya Hospital, Kampala and he has since been discharged to continue with the recover process at his home in Nkumba, off Kampala – Entebbe road.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa moments after the surgery (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

It will take at least a period of four months before undergoing a post operation physiotherapy after recovery.

The former Nkumba University, Ndejje University, Vipers and Sports Club Villa player hails from a footballing family as his father, Salongo Kayizzi is a retired Uganda Cranes and Uganda Airlines goalkeeper.

Wasswa is thus hopeful that he will return a far better player, full of energy to serve his club.

“I thank everyone that assisted in this operation starting with my immediate family, KCCA Football Club, friends and the fans. It is a stead-fast recovery process and I know I will return a better player” he told Kawowo Sports.

A day before the surgery, Wasswa watched the club’s 4-0 victory against Entebbe Soccer Academy during a build up game at Entebbe Works playground.

The club has since wished him the best time during the recovery process.

“Everyone at the club wishes Emmanuel Alex Wasswa a quick recovery” KCCA published on their official website.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa shows off the KCCA FC Jersey during the official unveiling ceremony (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Wasswa joined KCCA FC from SC Villa in August 2021 and signed a three years contract until 2024.

Besides mainstream football, Wasswa is also a beach soccer player and was part of the contingent for the national beach soccer team (Uganda Sand Cranes) at the 2021 AFCON beach soccer finals in Senegal.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa during the AFCON 2021 Beach soccer finals in Senegal

Uganda Sand Cranes finished fourth during the maiden AFCON beach soccer finals participated in where Wasswa was also nominated amongst the best African beach soccer players in the entire world.

His leadership skills, work ethic and never-say-die mentality once on the field of play have often elevated him above many ordinary football players.

Get well soon Wasswa!