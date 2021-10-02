Sports Club Villa is currently surviving on two different kinds of lives at the moment.

On the field of play, Petros Koukouras (head coach) alongside the backroom team are assembling the side that will compete for the 2021-2022 season.

Ironically, in the boardroom, the state of affairs necessitates urgent operation in the surgery center.

The club is working tooth and nail to have an active administrative wing in place.

With the earlier planned elections halted at the 11th hour due to a court injunction, the club’s board of trustees has come out to request the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for an additional three months in a bid to put their house in order.

This is contrary to what FUFA had planned to have the club elections on October 23, 2021.

Five of the trustees addressed the media at City Oil headquarters in Kamwokya to confirm the development, pleading the extension of the interim’s administration by another three months.

Famous city lawyer Macdusman Kabega, former FUFA chairman Gerald Ssendawula, Fred Kawuma, Franco Mugabe, and the interim chairperson William Nkemba addressed the journalists on the current affairs of the club.

Gerald Ssendawula expresses self during the SC Villa Trustees press conference in Kamwokya on Saturday (Credit: David Isabirye)

“Football is not an easy venture to undertake. We need solidarity running within Sports Club Villa. Therefore, a number of things ought to be done at the club. Elections of leaders is one, but not an urgent issue. We ask for three months to put the house in order. We have to sanitize and harmonize all the anomalies with the right documentations especially with the right register of all the fans. SC Villa is not a political party, we need to keep the loyalty of this great club, with its prestige and fame. We are far beyond the elections,” Ssendawula noted.

“The Jogoo family is one and needs to be maintained with tranquility. We need the three months to organize afresh,” Mugabe disclosed.

Fred Kawuma and interim chairperson Eng. William Nkemba share something during the press conference (Credit: David Isabirye)

New CEO

To that effect, the board confirmed that there is no rift between them and FUFA.

Also, they announced Brenda Nambalirwa, the lady who ironically sought the injunction on elections as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Macdusman Kabega and Franco Mugabe during the press conference on Saturday, 2nd October 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the club continues with the on-field preparations with trial training sessions and trial matches.

After playing Ggaba United, the Jogoos beat Onduparaka 3-2 at Uganda Martyrs High School play-ground, Lubaga.

Oscar Mawa, Ali Bayo, and Benson Muhindo scored for SC Villa.

The SC Villa faithful remains cagey about the prevailing state of affairs at the club with the season set to kick off by the 15th October 2021.

Kawowo Sports will keep you abreast of all the latest developments as they happen.