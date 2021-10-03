Proline Fans & Legends Annual Tournament
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Soya Artificial Turf Arena (Soya Police Post), Ggaba Road
*8 AM till Late
As a way of net-working, exercising and reflecting on the memories as well as the future of Proline Football Club, the club loyal fans and legends initiated the annual Proline fans and legends championship.
To this effect, ten teams have confirmed participation in the first ever tournament of this sort slated for Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Soya Artifical Turf Arena, Soya Police post along Ggaba road.
These teams are; Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena and Dar veterans, all divided into two pools.
The day long 7-aside championship is specifically for players above 30 years and at least 3-5 players must be above 40 years.
Each team will comprise of 15 members in total.
Tournament rules:
The ten teams will be divided into two groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the semi-final.
Every team in each Group will play each other once to determine the top two.
The winners of the semi-finals will play each other in the final with each game lasting for 30 minutes (each half is 15 minutes).
The final match will be an exceptional and shall last for 40 minutes.
Prizes:
The overall winner will take the trophy, gold medals and 1 million shillings. The losing finalists will take home silver medals and 500,000 Shillings.
It is an annual tournament so the Trophy has to be returned to the organizers a month after winning it.
A team that wins it 3 times will take it for keeps.
The organizing team has arranged food and water to each team with one’s National ID as the licence.
Teams: Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena, Dar Veterans
Groups:
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|Proline Elders
|1.
|Legends
|Happy Parents
|2.
|All Star Kampala
|Villa Legends
|3.
|Dar Veterans
|Express Legends
|4.
|Andy’s Friends
|C-Club
|5.
|Fitness Arena
Group A Fixture:
|Sunday
|8:30am
|Proline Vs Happy Parents
|9:15am
|Villa Legend Vs C-Club
|10:00am
|Proline Vs Express Legends
|10:45am
|Happy Parents Vs Villa Legends
|11:00am
|C-Club Vs Express Legends
|11:45am
|Proline Vs Villa Legends
|12:00 noon
|Happy Parents Vs C-Club
|12:45pm
|Express Legend Vs Villa Legends
|1:00pm
|C-Club Vs Proline
|1:45pm
|Happy Parents Vs Express Legend’s
Group B (Pitch B):
|8:30am
|Legends Vs All Star Kampala
|9:15am
|Dar Veterans Vs Andy’s Friends
|10:00am
|Legends Vs Fitness Arena
|10:45am
|All Star Vs Dar Veterans
|11:00am
|Andy’s Friends Vs Fitness Arena
|11:45am
|Legends Vs Dar Veterans
|12:00 Noon
|All Stars Vs Andy’s Friends
|12:45pm
|Fitness Arena Vs Dar Veterans
|1:00pm
|Andy’s Friends Vs Legends
|1:45
|All Star Vs Fitness Arena
Semi-finals:
3:30 pm:
- Winner group A Vs runners up B
- Winners group B Vs runners up A
Final: 4:30 pm – Winner semi-final Vs Winner semi-final 2