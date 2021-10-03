Proline Fans & Legends Annual Tournament

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Soya Artificial Turf Arena (Soya Police Post), Ggaba Road

*8 AM till Late

As a way of net-working, exercising and reflecting on the memories as well as the future of Proline Football Club, the club loyal fans and legends initiated the annual Proline fans and legends championship.

To this effect, ten teams have confirmed participation in the first ever tournament of this sort slated for Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Soya Artifical Turf Arena, Soya Police post along Ggaba road.

These teams are; Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena and Dar veterans, all divided into two pools.

The day long 7-aside championship is specifically for players above 30 years and at least 3-5 players must be above 40 years.

Each team will comprise of 15 members in total.

Tournament rules:

The ten teams will be divided into two groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the semi-final.

Every team in each Group will play each other once to determine the top two.

The winners of the semi-finals will play each other in the final with each game lasting for 30 minutes (each half is 15 minutes).

The final match will be an exceptional and shall last for 40 minutes.

Proline Football Club Logo

Prizes:

The overall winner will take the trophy, gold medals and 1 million shillings. The losing finalists will take home silver medals and 500,000 Shillings.

It is an annual tournament so the Trophy has to be returned to the organizers a month after winning it.

A team that wins it 3 times will take it for keeps.

The organizing team has arranged food and water to each team with one’s National ID as the licence.

Anthony Bongole is one of the Proline Legends expected to play in one of the 10 teams Credit: Proline FC Media

Groups:

GROUP A GROUP B Proline Elders 1. Legends Happy Parents 2. All Star Kampala Villa Legends 3. Dar Veterans Express Legends 4. Andy’s Friends C-Club 5. Fitness Arena

Group A Fixture:

Sunday 8:30am Proline Vs Happy Parents 9:15am Villa Legend Vs C-Club 10:00am Proline Vs Express Legends 10:45am Happy Parents Vs Villa Legends 11:00am C-Club Vs Express Legends 11:45am Proline Vs Villa Legends 12:00 noon Happy Parents Vs C-Club 12:45pm Express Legend Vs Villa Legends 1:00pm C-Club Vs Proline 1:45pm Happy Parents Vs Express Legend’s

Group B (Pitch B):

8:30am Legends Vs All Star Kampala 9:15am Dar Veterans Vs Andy’s Friends 10:00am Legends Vs Fitness Arena 10:45am All Star Vs Dar Veterans 11:00am Andy’s Friends Vs Fitness Arena 11:45am Legends Vs Dar Veterans 12:00 Noon All Stars Vs Andy’s Friends 12:45pm Fitness Arena Vs Dar Veterans 1:00pm Andy’s Friends Vs Legends 1:45 All Star Vs Fitness Arena

Semi-finals:

3:30 pm:

Winner group A Vs runners up B

Winners group B Vs runners up A

Final: 4:30 pm – Winner semi-final Vs Winner semi-final 2