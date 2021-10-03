The founding members of the Proline FC Legends Association with Director Mujib Kasule
  • Proline Fans & Legends Annual Tournament
  • Sunday, October 3, 2021
  • Soya Artificial Turf Arena (Soya Police Post), Ggaba Road
  • 8 AM till Late

As a way of net-working, exercising and reflecting on the memories as well as the future of Proline Football Club, the club loyal fans and legends initiated the annual Proline fans and legends championship.

To this effect, ten teams have confirmed participation in the first-ever tournament of this sort slated for Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Soya Artificial Turf Arena, Soya Police post along Ggaba road.

These teams are; Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All-Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena and Dar veterans, all divided into two pools.

The day-long 7-aside championship is specifically for players above 30 years and at least 3-5 players must be above 40 years.

Each team will comprise of 15 members in total.

Tournament Rules

The ten teams will be divided into two groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the semi-final.

Every team in each Group will play each other once to determine the top two.

The winners of the semi-finals will play each other in the final with each game lasting for 30 minutes (each half is 15 minutes).

The final match will be an exceptional and shall last for 40 minutes.

Prizes:

The overall winner will take the trophy, gold medals and 1 million shillings. The losing finalists will take home silver medals and 500,000 Shillings.

It is an annual tournament so the Trophy has to be returned to the organizers a month after winning it.

A team that wins it 3 times will take it for keeps.

The organizing team has arranged food and water to each team with one’s National ID as the licence.  

Anthony Bongole is one of the Proline Legends expected to play in one of the 10 teams Credit: Proline FC Media

Teams: Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena, Dar Veterans 

Groups:

 GROUP A GROUP B
 Proline Elders1.Legends
 Happy Parents2.All Star Kampala
 Villa Legends3.Dar Veterans
 Express Legends4.Andy’s Friends
 C-Club5.Fitness Arena

Group A Fixture:

Sunday8:30amProline Vs Happy Parents
 9:15amVilla Legend Vs C-Club
 10:00amProline Vs Express Legends
 10:45amHappy Parents Vs Villa Legends
 11:00amC-Club Vs Express Legends
 11:45amProline Vs Villa Legends
 12:00 noonHappy Parents Vs C-Club
 12:45pmExpress Legend Vs Villa Legends
 1:00pmC-Club Vs Proline
 1:45pmHappy Parents Vs Express Legend’s

Group B (Pitch B):

8:30amLegends Vs All Star Kampala
9:15amDar Veterans Vs Andy’s Friends
10:00amLegends Vs Fitness Arena
10:45amAll Star Vs Dar Veterans
11:00amAndy’s Friends Vs Fitness Arena
11:45amLegends Vs Dar Veterans
12:00 NoonAll Stars Vs Andy’s Friends
12:45pmFitness Arena Vs Dar Veterans
1:00pmAndy’s Friends Vs Legends
1:45All Star Vs Fitness Arena

Semi-finals:

3:30 pm:

  • Winner group A Vs runners up B
  • Winners group B Vs runners up A

Final: 4:30 pm – Winner semi-final Vs Winner semi-final 2

Musician Moses “Bebe Cool” Ssali hugs his son Alpha Thierry Ssali after scoring a goal for Proline in the Stanbic Uganda Cup. Many parents as Bebe Cool are expected to attend the Proline Fans and Legends Championship

