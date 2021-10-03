COSAFA Women’s Championship 2021

Group C, Matchday 2

Uganda 5-1 Eswatini

The Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team (Crested Cranes) earned their first win at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon, overcoming minnows Eswatini.

A brilliant performance saw Uganda run over Eswatini, securing a 5-1 win to brighten their chances of progressing to the Semifinals.

Hasifa Nassuna came off the bench with 30 minutes left to score a brace while Sandra Nabweteme, Riticia Nabbosa, and Joan Nabirye added a goal each.

The Crested Cranes came into Sunday’s game needing victory to brighten their hopes of advancing to the next stage having played out a barren stalemate in the opening group game against Namibia.

Coach George Lutalo made three changes from the team that started the previous game with captain Ruth Aturo relegated to the bench.

Daisy Nakaziro who has had a remarkable year at her club Lady Doves, began in goal, earning her debut on the National Team.

The other changes saw Phiona Nabbumba start ahead of Nassuna while Laki Otandeka replaced Norah Alupo.

Nabirye fired Uganda into the lead at the 15th-minute mark with her ferocious strike off a rebounding ball going straight into the back of the net.

Nabbosa who was named player of the match scored the second goal for Uganda with an easy tap-in, thanks to the donkey work from Resty Nanziri.

In the second half, Eswatini made attempts and eventually got the consolation through Celiwe Nkambule who capitalized on a mistake by Asia Nakibuuka.

Nabweteme who was unfortunate not to score early on finally got her first goal of the tournament two minutes after the hour mark.

Nassuna who replaced Nabbosa finally put the icing on the cake with two quick goals, the first a well taken free kick in the 72nd minute and the other a perfect low drive, three minutes later.

Uganda will face Zambia in the final group game on Wednesday and victory against the She Polopolo will all but seal a semifinal berth for the Crested Cranes.