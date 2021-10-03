COSAFA Women’s Championship

Group C, Matchday 2

Uganda vs Eswatini -1PM

Zambia vs Namibia -3:30PM

Uganda Women’s Senior National Team head coach George Lutalo expects a better shift from his charges ahead of Sunday’s game against Eswatini at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

The Crested Cranes need maximum points against Eswatini to return to the rails in as far as advancing to the semifinals is concerned.

Whereas the team was able to pick a point in the opening game against Namibia, the performance was far from convincing and Lutalo believes there should be an improvement.

“I expect better than what we produced in the first game,” he said before adding, “We have tried to improve in every aspect since our first game and hoping for the best result.”

Lutalo also asserts that there is need to improve on efficiency infront of goal and that is what they have been working on.

“Ever since we finished the first game, we have been working on the finishing because that was one of the areas where the team struggled.”

Eswatini lost 5-0 to Zambia in their first group game and will be working to avoid a result with the same or worse scoreline in today’s game.

The other group game will see Zambia take on Namibia.

It should be noted that only the table leaders and the best second placed team from the three groups advance to the semifinals.