Rakai District’s fourth division entity Lwanda Five Stars Football Club remains among the numerous football families in Uganda with bold ambitions of playing in the country’s top flight league, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

From the fifth division, the club is currently based in the fourth tier league, plying in the Kyotera District Football Association (DFA).

They are nick-named the “Lions” with the motto; “Respect all fear none” and host their home games at the Lwanda Majje playground.

It founded in 2010 by Samuel Kagawa Ndawula with a target of helping the community youngsters get an avenue of playing the beautiful game.

Ndawula asserts that they still harbor the big dream of playing in the top flight league.

“Lwanda Five Stars Football Club has an objective of playing through the fourth division, regional league (third tier), FUFA Big League through to the Uganda Premier League. We are hopeful that we shall make it step by step” Ndawula remarks.

Administration:

To ensure affluent administration of this club, there are capable and unrefuted leaders to surge them forward.

With Ndawula at the supreme as the founder, he remains the in-charge of the daiy-to-day operations of the club as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The team manager is Moses Matovu Kasenddwa, assisted by Benon Ssenkakata.

Robert Kabugo head of finance with Isa Mwebesa as the assistant finance.

The head coach is Simon Kintu as Kelly Kimbugwe is the head of technical.

Sam Masagwayi duly serves as the security officer.

Over the years, the club has been funded by Benon Ssenkakata, Samuel Ndawula (Kagawa), Moses Kasenddwa, Kelly Kimbugwa, Isa Mwebesa, Welly Lumbabula and Robert Kabugo.

Some of the prominent products from the club include former Vipers and Ssese forward Denis Mwemezi (now at Tooro United), Ronald Kiwendo, among others.

The club is also an assured feeder to the Kooki Ssaza team in the annual Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

By and large, to achieve the target of playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Lwanda Five Stars Football Club ought to have a collective task at hand with an all system go mentality and teamwork mentality from all the organs at play.

