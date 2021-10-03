Management of FUFA Big League entity Water Football Club has signed left footed winger Gerald “Arjen” Rwakitinti on a short term deal.

Rwakitinti penned a short six month contract with the club funded by the National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC).

Last season, Rwakitinti featured at relegated Terrazo and Tiles Football Club, a Mbarara based club that will now play in the Western regional league (third division).

Gerald “Arjen” Rwakitinti

He had earlier played at St Mary’s Boarding Senior Secondary School, Kitende before he signed for Kansai Plascon (both in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and StarTimes FUFA Big League).

As a winger, Rwakitinti commits spaces with his pace and fine dribbles before beating the next opponent in line before shooting at the opposition goal or delivering the pin-point crosses.

He is a bow-legged player with blistering pace that troubles the opposition at all times.

Meanwhile, Water FC also signed creative midfielder Mike Bugembe.

Gerald Rwakiniti (shirt 11) takes on the opponent

Profile: