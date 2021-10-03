On 1st October 2021, the management of Onduparaka Football Club announced the capture of forward Nathaniel Clarke Atamba on a year-long deal.

The 18-year-old had spent two seasons in the United States of America (USA) with FC Minneapolis where he scored 32 goals, recorded 19 assists in as many as 87 appearances.

According to his management Sepuya Inc Agency; the former Mbarara City Junior Team returned home to rebuild from scratch as he targets fresh offers in the market.

“We made the decision for Nathaniel Atamba to return home; get quality playing time as he re-ignites self for the future,” Sepuya Inc Agency statement.

Nathaniel Atamba in the treasured Onduparaka Football Club

I decided to return home and begin the journey afresh. This was in a way of getting a better version of me. I decided to work with Sepuya Inc Agency as I look forward getting to the national teams set up. Nathaniel Atamba, Onduparaka Football Club Forward

Nathaniel Clarke Atamba in action during his debut at FC Minneapolis. He scored four goals against Barron in the US Cup

Atamba joins the Green Light Arena and he is one bandwagon of fresh faces at the club christened as the Caterpillars.

Others are; former captain Muhammed Shaban, Nathan Oloro, James Jarieko, Oscar Aluma, Ivan Okello, Rashid Yekin, Robert Kitabalwa, Rashid Agau, Isaac Okello, Muzaid Aluma, Congolese midfielder Tibo Tressor Balemangi, Taban Wijo, Jimmy Ndalambi, Sunday Opio, goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya and Ramathan Dudu.

The club will be coached by George Lutalo and assisted by Juma Ssekizzivu.