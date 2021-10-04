Romania 3 rd Football League

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva 1-0 Viitorul Pandurii Targu Jiu

Ugandan forward Mahad Kayondo officially opened his goal account at Club Sportiv Municipal Deva in style.

Kayondo was on target with the lone strike of the game as Club Sportiv Municipal Deva overcame Viitorul Pandurii Targu Jiu 1-0 in the Romanian third-tier league at the Dacia Orastie Stadium.

His goal arrived as early as the sixth minute of the game and it necessitated solid defending throughout the match.

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva (in blue) beat Viitorul Pandurii Targu Jiu 1-0

Kayondo signed a two year deal at Club Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Deva as he crossed over from Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda which he had joined in 2020.

The strike was a boost to lift his confidence levels upon return from an injury that witnessed him miss some games.

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva is Kayondo’s third club in Romanian football having also played at Asociația Club Sportiv (ACS) Poli Timișoara in 2018-2020 having joined from Uganda’s Ndejje University.

He is the older brother to Vipers and Uganda Cranes left back Abdul-Azizi Kayondo. These two players are hundreds of the players managed by Sepuya Inc Agency, a sports management group owned by former Uganda Cranes international Andrew Eugene Sepuya.

Team Line Ups:

Club Sportiv Municipal Deva XI: Badescu – Kelemen, Pluta, Lordache, Peter Dobos (40’ Vasilescu), Toiu (76’ Dobre), Stelea, Bloj, Kayondo, Sulea (84’ Marinca), Stefan Nanu Antrenor

Viitorul Pandurii Targu Jiu XI: Grecu – Chelariu, Misaras, Feher, Godja – Caba, Geana – Staniloiu, Maicaneanu (86’ Croitoru), Micle (67’ Badea), Popescu (86’ Pirici), Gabriel Antrenor Rascol

Match Officials: