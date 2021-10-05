Khalid Aucho is confident Uganda Cranes has the ability to pick maximum points against Rwanda.

The two rivals face off in back to back fixtures in Group E of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Rwanda hosting the first leg in Kigali on Thursday before a short trip to Uganda on October 10.

“We are preparing well,” Aucho told the media. “All the players are in good mood and the coaches are giving us all we need,” he added.

“What I can say is that we shall pick maximum points from the two fixtures.”

The stand in captain has also rubbished claims that Uganda doesn’t do well in such derby games insisting players are under no pressure but want a win by all means.

“We have played many such derbies and we have come out on top. We are not under pressure but of course want to win.

He also sang praises for the young players on the team who are targeting representing their nation well.

“They are hungry and want to put on the national team jersey and do well.”

Uganda and Rwanda have faced on several occasions but the most memorable remain in 1998 when Cranes won 5-0 away in Kigali and the 2004 Afcon qualifier at Namboole that the Amavubi edged 1-0.

Both teams are still winless in the Road to Qatar with Uganda ahead on two points and Rwanda on one.