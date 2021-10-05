The qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 for the African continent resume on Thursday with match day three ending on Saturday October 9.

Action starts with two games in Morocco on Thursday in Group I as Sudan host Guinea at the Grande Stade Marrakech and Morocco take on Guinea Bissau at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

The closing match day three fixtures will see Ethiopia in action against South Africa at the Bahir Dar stadium, Ghana take on Zimbabwe, Togo host Congo in Lome while Senegal will face Namibia.

Thursday will see the most fixtures with eight on card including Rwanda hosting Uganda at the Stade Kigali, Nyamirambo while Friday will have six features.

The host teams on match day three will then turn into visitors in a couple days to complete match day four.

The MATCH DAY 3 FIXTURES as per the CAF website

Date Time Group Venue Match Date Time Group Venue Match 06.10 16:00 I Grand Stade – Marrakech (Morocco) Sudan – Guinea 06.10 19:00 I Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah – Rabat Morocco – Guinea Bissau 07.10 13:00 C Accra Sports Stadium – Accra (Ghana) Liberia – Cape Verde 07.10 13:00 J Martyrs Stadium – Kinshasa DR Congo – Madagascar 07.10 13:00 J Benjamin Mkapa Stadium – Dar es Salaam Tanzania – Benin 07.10 16:00 B Estadio de Malabo – Malabo Equatorial Guinea – Zambia 07.10 16:00 C Teslim Balogun Stadium – Lagos Nigeria – Central African Republic 07.10 16:00 E Stade Regional de Nyamirambo – Kigali Rwanda – Uganda 07.10 19:00 B Stade Olympique – Rades Tunisia – Mauritania 07.10 19:00 E Grand Stade – Agadir (Morocco) Mali – Kenya