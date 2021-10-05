The qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 for the African continent resume on Thursday with match day three ending on Saturday October 9.
Action starts with two games in Morocco on Thursday in Group I as Sudan host Guinea at the Grande Stade Marrakech and Morocco take on Guinea Bissau at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
The closing match day three fixtures will see Ethiopia in action against South Africa at the Bahir Dar stadium, Ghana take on Zimbabwe, Togo host Congo in Lome while Senegal will face Namibia.
Thursday will see the most fixtures with eight on card including Rwanda hosting Uganda at the Stade Kigali, Nyamirambo while Friday will have six features.
The host teams on match day three will then turn into visitors in a couple days to complete match day four.
The MATCH DAY 3 FIXTURES as per the CAF website
|Date
|Time
|Group
|Venue
|Match
|06.10
|16:00
|I
|Grand Stade – Marrakech (Morocco)
|Sudan – Guinea
|06.10
|19:00
|I
|Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah – Rabat
|Morocco – Guinea Bissau
|07.10
|13:00
|C
|Accra Sports Stadium – Accra (Ghana)
|Liberia – Cape Verde
|07.10
|13:00
|J
|Martyrs Stadium – Kinshasa
|DR Congo – Madagascar
|07.10
|13:00
|J
|Benjamin Mkapa Stadium – Dar es Salaam
|Tanzania – Benin
|07.10
|16:00
|B
|Estadio de Malabo – Malabo
|Equatorial Guinea – Zambia
|07.10
|16:00
|C
|Teslim Balogun Stadium – Lagos
|Nigeria – Central African Republic
|07.10
|16:00
|E
|Stade Regional de Nyamirambo – Kigali
|Rwanda – Uganda
|07.10
|19:00
|B
|Stade Olympique – Rades
|Tunisia – Mauritania
|07.10
|19:00
|E
|Grand Stade – Agadir (Morocco)
|Mali – Kenya
|08.10
|13:00
|D
|Orlando Stadium – Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Malawi – Cote d’Ivoire
|08.10
|16:00
|D
|Stade de Japoma – Douala
|Cameroon – Mozambique
|08.10
|16:00
|F
|Estadio 11 Novembro – Luanda
|Angola – Gabon
|08.10
|19:00
|A
|Mustapha Tchaker Stadium – Blida
|Algeria – Niger
|08.10
|19:00
|A
|Grand Stade – Marrakech (Morocco)
|Djibouti – Burkina Faso
|08.10
|19:00
|F
|Borg El Arab Stadium – Alexandria
|Egypt – Libya
|09.10
|13:00
|G
|Bahir Dar Stadium – Bahir Dar
|Ethiopia – South Africa
|09.10
|16:00
|G
|New Cape Coast Stadium – Cape Coast
|Ghana – Zimbabwe
|09.10
|16:00
|H
|Stade de Kegue – Lome
|Togo – Congo
|09.10
|19:00
|H
|Stade Lat Dior – Thies
|Senegal – Namibia