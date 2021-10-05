Uganda Cranes Credit: CAF

The qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 for the African continent resume on Thursday with match day three ending on Saturday October 9.

Action starts with two games in Morocco on Thursday in Group I as Sudan host Guinea at the Grande Stade Marrakech and Morocco take on Guinea Bissau at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

The closing match day three fixtures will see Ethiopia in action against South Africa at the Bahir Dar stadium, Ghana take on Zimbabwe, Togo host Congo in Lome while Senegal will face Namibia.

Thursday will see the most fixtures with eight on card including Rwanda hosting Uganda at the Stade Kigali, Nyamirambo while Friday will have six features.

The host teams on match day three will then turn into visitors in a couple days to complete match day four.

The MATCH DAY 3 FIXTURES as per the CAF website

DateTimeGroupVenueMatch
DateTimeGroupVenueMatch
06.1016:00IGrand Stade – Marrakech (Morocco)Sudan – Guinea
06.1019:00IComplexe Prince Moulay Abdellah – RabatMorocco – Guinea Bissau
07.1013:00CAccra Sports Stadium – Accra (Ghana)Liberia – Cape Verde
07.1013:00JMartyrs Stadium – KinshasaDR Congo – Madagascar
07.1013:00JBenjamin Mkapa Stadium – Dar es SalaamTanzania – Benin
07.1016:00BEstadio de Malabo – MalaboEquatorial Guinea – Zambia
07.1016:00CTeslim Balogun Stadium – LagosNigeria – Central African Republic
07.1016:00EStade Regional de Nyamirambo – KigaliRwanda – Uganda
07.1019:00BStade Olympique – RadesTunisia – Mauritania
07.1019:00EGrand Stade – Agadir (Morocco)Mali – Kenya
DateTimeGroupVenueMatch
DateTimeGroupVenueMatch
08.1013:00DOrlando Stadium – Johannesburg (South Africa)Malawi – Cote d’Ivoire
08.1016:00DStade de Japoma – DoualaCameroon – Mozambique
08.1016:00FEstadio 11 Novembro – LuandaAngola – Gabon
08.1019:00AMustapha Tchaker Stadium – BlidaAlgeria – Niger
08.1019:00AGrand Stade – Marrakech (Morocco)Djibouti – Burkina Faso
08.1019:00FBorg El Arab Stadium – AlexandriaEgypt – Libya
09.1013:00GBahir Dar Stadium – Bahir DarEthiopia – South Africa
09.1016:00GNew Cape Coast Stadium – Cape CoastGhana – Zimbabwe
09.1016:00HStade de Kegue – LomeTogo – Congo
09.1019:00HStade Lat Dior – ThiesSenegal – Namibia

Senior Staff writer at Kawowo Sports mainly covering football

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think