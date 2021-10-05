2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Group E)

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Rwanda Vs Uganda – Nyamirambo Stadium, 7:00pm (EAT)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has named a 25-man squad that will represent the country against Rwanda during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on Thursday, 7th October 2021.

Two foreign-based goalkeepers Isma Bin Rashid Watenga and Charles Lukwago are joined by URA’s Nafian Alionzi.

There are 9 defenders on the team led by the Czech Republic-based left back, Isaac Muleme who plies his trade at Victoria Zizkov.

Czech Republic based left back Isaac Muleme is part of the Uganda Cranes contingent to Rwanda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Others are Innocent Wafula (KCCA), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (Ashdod), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Fesali Najib (URA), and KCCA’s Geoffrey Waswa.

Team captain Khalid Aucho of Young Africans in Tanzania leads the cast of midfielders on the team. The other midfielders are; Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Julius Poloto (KCCA), URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and Express’ Martin Kizza.

The four forwards on the team comprising of Israel-based striker Azizi Fahad Bayo (Ashdod), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers) as well as the URA duo of Steven Desse Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio.

The team will leave Entebbe International Airport for Kigali on Tuesday evening at 10 PM aboard Rwandair.

Traveling Contingent:

Goalkeepers: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Nafian Alionzi (URA, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Innocent Wafula (KCCA, Uganda), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (Ashdod, Israel), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact, Canada), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Fesali Najib (URA, Uganda), Geoffrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania – Captain), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda)

Forwards: Azizi Fahad Bayo (Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA, Uganda)