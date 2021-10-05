Proline Fans & Legends Annual Tournament

Final: Proline Legends 2-3 The Legends

The inaugural Proline fans and legends 7-aside championship held at the Soya Artifical turf (Ammer Sports Arena) in Bunga, along Ggaba road in Kampala was a complete success.

By close of business, the legends team were crowned the victors after a hard fought 3-2 victory over Proline Legends in scintillating finale.

The Legends team players celebrate with their trophy

The Legends celebrate one of their three goals in the final against Proline Legends

To reach the final, The legends humiliated Sports Club Villa legends 6-1 in the semi-final as Proline legends were 1-0 winners over Dar Veterans.

This day-long 7-aside championship was specifically for players above 30 years and at least 3-5 players must be above 40 years.

Smiles before one of the matches

Former Uganda Cranes striker Hassan “Figo” Mubiru closes down a player

Among the purpose of this tourney served to perfection entailed networking for the retired players of the beautiful game and an avenue to relax, exercise and break off the demanding work routine.

The winning team, The Legends received a trophy and gold medals with a cash reward of Shs 1,000,000.

Isaac Katwere, Jjemba Jjemba, Ronald Muganga, Habib Kavuma are some of the players who inspired the victors to success.

The legends of the beautiful game relaxed and exercised during the Proline fans and legends championship

The Legends versus Proline Legends finale

The runners up (Proline Legends) won Shs. 500,000 and silver medals as well.

Participating Teams:

A total of 8 teams took part in this championship; Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All-Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena and Dar Veterans.

This championship will be an annual tournament.

Former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes left back Joseph Nestroy Kizito smiles before kick off

Some of the retired ex-internationals posing for the camera

Semi final results:

Proline Legends 1-0 Dar Veterans

Dar Veterans Sports Club Villa Legends 1-6 The Legends