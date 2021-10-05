- Proline Fans & Legends Annual Tournament
- Final: Proline Legends 2-3 The Legends
The inaugural Proline fans and legends 7-aside championship held at the Soya Artifical turf (Ammer Sports Arena) in Bunga, along Ggaba road in Kampala was a complete success.
By close of business, the legends team were crowned the victors after a hard fought 3-2 victory over Proline Legends in scintillating finale.
To reach the final, The legends humiliated Sports Club Villa legends 6-1 in the semi-final as Proline legends were 1-0 winners over Dar Veterans.
This day-long 7-aside championship was specifically for players above 30 years and at least 3-5 players must be above 40 years.
Among the purpose of this tourney served to perfection entailed networking for the retired players of the beautiful game and an avenue to relax, exercise and break off the demanding work routine.
The winning team, The Legends received a trophy and gold medals with a cash reward of Shs 1,000,000.
Isaac Katwere, Jjemba Jjemba, Ronald Muganga, Habib Kavuma are some of the players who inspired the victors to success.
The runners up (Proline Legends) won Shs. 500,000 and silver medals as well.
Participating Teams:
A total of 8 teams took part in this championship; Proline Elders, Legends, Happy Parents, C-Club, Villa Legends, Andy Lule, All-Star Kampala, Express Legends, Fitness Arena and Dar Veterans.
This championship will be an annual tournament.
Semi final results:
- Proline Legends 1-0 Dar Veterans
- Sports Club Villa Legends 1-6 The Legends