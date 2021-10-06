Kobs Rugby Club players celebrate Mileke Sevens victory

With a flawless Mileke Sevens circuit victory on the opening weekend of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series, Kobs Rugby Club collected maximum points to lead the overall standings.

The current series holders defended their Mileke Sevens trophy to earn 22 points ahead of closest challenger Black Pirates who got 19 points.

POSITIONTEAMOVERALL POINTS
1Kobs22
2Black Pirates19
3Heathens17
4Buffaloes15
5Jinja Hippos13
6Impis12
7Mongers10
8Warriors10
9Sailors7
10Rams5

Mongers and Warriors who finished in 7th and 8th place at the Mileke Sevens circuit are tied on 10 points.

Newly promoted outfit Sailors lost the Challenge Trophy final against Rhinos – who were relegated at the end of the 2019 season – collected 7 points and lie in 9th place above bottom-placed Rams.

The Guinness Sevens Series travels to the Northern region city of Gulu for the second circuit on October 9, 2021.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

