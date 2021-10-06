With a flawless Mileke Sevens circuit victory on the opening weekend of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series, Kobs Rugby Club collected maximum points to lead the overall standings.

The current series holders defended their Mileke Sevens trophy to earn 22 points ahead of closest challenger Black Pirates who got 19 points.

POSITION TEAM OVERALL POINTS 1 Kobs 22 2 Black Pirates 19 3 Heathens 17 4 Buffaloes 15 5 Jinja Hippos 13 6 Impis 12 7 Mongers 10 8 Warriors 10 9 Sailors 7 10 Rams 5

Mongers and Warriors who finished in 7th and 8th place at the Mileke Sevens circuit are tied on 10 points.

Newly promoted outfit Sailors lost the Challenge Trophy final against Rhinos – who were relegated at the end of the 2019 season – collected 7 points and lie in 9th place above bottom-placed Rams.

The Guinness Sevens Series travels to the Northern region city of Gulu for the second circuit on October 9, 2021.