Gulu High School in the Northern region city of Gulu will host the second circuit of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series on October 9, 2021.

The Gulu Sevens, as the circuit is named, will feature the ten core teams and two invitational teams – Gulu Elephants and Gulu City Falcons – from the Northern Region. These twelve teams have been drawn in three pools of four teams each. This is going to be the same format for all regional circuits in Soroti and Kabale.

Gulu Sevens Pools (non-core teams*):

Pool A: Kobs, Impis, Warriors, Gulu Elephants*.

Kobs, Impis, Warriors, Gulu Elephants*. Pool B: Black Pirates, Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Rams.

Black Pirates, Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Rams. Pool C: Heathens, Buffaloes, Sailors, Gulu City Falcons*.

Unlike in the Mileke Sevens, the second circuit – and all other regional circuits in Soroti and Kabale – will be played over a single day.

After the round-robin pool stage, the teams will be seeded for the knockout stage according to their ranking from the pools.

The top teams from each pool and the next five highest-ranked teams will qualify for the main cup quarterfinals.

The remaining teams, from 9th to 12th will qualify for placement matches beginning from the quarterfinal stage.

This circuit poses a different challenge to the teams from the first with teams expected to play up to six matches in one day. But it is not going to be a new challenge since Uganda has always played single day circuits.