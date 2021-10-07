FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Rwanda Amavubi Stars 0-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes is ahead of Rwanda Amavubi Stars 1-0 by half time of the group E FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo in Kigali city.

Israel based striker Azizi Fahad Bayo scored the lone strike of the goal so far in the 41st minute.

Bayo scored off a scrambled ball following Isaac Muleme’s well swung in free-kick from the left flank before Bobosi Byaruhanga shot.

There is plenty to play for in the remaining 45 minutes of the games ahead of another game between these two sides coming up on Sunday at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Rwanda

Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (GK), Alionzi Nafian (GK), Innocent Wafula, Aziizi Kayondo, Mustafa Kiiza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Najib Fesali, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Cromwell Rwothomio, Yunus Sentamu