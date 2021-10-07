2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Group E

Rwanda Amavubi Stars 0-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes out-witted Rwanda Amavubi Stars 1-0 during a Group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier played at the Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo on Thursday evening.

Israel-based striker Azizi Fahad Bayo netted the all-important goal of the match.

Bayo was well-positioned to score in the 41st minute off Bobosi Byaruhanga’s initial shot that had been blocked following a curling free-kick delivered from the left flank by Isaac Muleme.

Earlier in the opening half, Muleme saved a goal-bound effort from the Amavubi Stars.

Uganda Cranes captain Khalid Aucho stretches to play the ball against Rwanda Amavubi Stars (Credit: FUFA Media)

Muleme later limped out and his place was taken by Vipers’ Abdul-Azizi Kayondo while Bobosi Byaruhanga was rested for Julius Poloto in the double change.

Later on, goal hero Bayo limped out for Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala made way for Martin Kizza while Yunus Sentamu replaced Moses Waiswa.

Uganda Cranes maintained the shape to defend their first-half goal and earn maximum points, their first victory of the campaign.

Uganda Cranes saw three cautions with captain Khalid Aucho, defender Timothy Denis Awany and second-half substitute Cromwell Rwothomio all shown yellow cards.

Uganda hosts Rwanda on Sunday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (GK), Alionzi Nafian (GK), Innocent Wafula, Aziizi Kayondo, Mustafa Kiiza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Najib Fesali, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Cromwell Rwothomio, Yunus Sentamu