Uganda earned a sweet away win over Rwanda at Stade Regional, Nyamirambo courtesy of Fahad Bayo winner in the 41st minute.

The Cranes were made to suffer for the win but it was a deserved one at the end.

Here is how Ismael Kiyonga rated the players on the day.

Lukwago 6.5: Another deserving clean sheet as he made a couple of routine saves and was heard commanding his backline all through

Iguma 5.0: Given a hard time defensively but stood tall. Offered nothing offensively.

Muleme 8.5: Defensively astute and brilliant going forward. He took the free kick that resulted into the winner and whipped in a few decent crosses that could have resulted into more goals.

Walusimbi 6.0: Stood tall against Meddie Kagere as he denied him any spaces to hurt the Cranes.

Awany 7.0: Brilliant on the ground and in the air. Read the game well, took timely decisions and tried to play out from the back. Showed why he was missed for games against Kenya and Mali.

Aucho 6.0: Made several interceptions and blocks and played like a leader on the evening. Booked and will miss the game at Kitende.

Lwanga 6.5: Was always willing and available to receive the ball in a congested midfield area. Tough and hard when grit was needed.

Bobosi 6.0: Not as a lively in a more advanced role but his deflected shot from inside the area resulted into the winning goal.

Waiswa 5.0: Started slow and looked lost but improved as the game waned before he was subbed.

Mukwala 6.0: Took on opponents without fear but will be remembered for missing a very good chance in the second half when he headed over from just six yards.

Bayo 6.5: He was in a right place at a right time to stab home the winning goal on his return to the team. His hold up play was a little wanting but didn’t have good service either.

Substitutes

Kayondo 5.0: Replaced injured Muleme and did just okay.

Poloto 4.0: Little impact after replacing Waiswa

Rwothomio 3.0: Huffed and puffed after coming on for injured Bayo

Sentamu N/a

Kiiza N/a