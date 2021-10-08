2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First Round, Return Leg

Friday, 8th October 2021 4PM

Uganda vs Kenya – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Uganda will be out to complete a double over rivals Kenya as the two teams face off in the return leg of the first round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

In the first leg played at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Uganda obliterated Kenya with a 7-2 win to stand better advantage.

According to Uganda U20 coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, the team is still focused on winning the home encounter and insists the first leg result is now behind them.

“Since playing the first game, we have tried to tell the players the contest is not yet done. We could have earned a good advantage in the first leg but that doesn’t mean we rest on our laurels,” he said.

Kiyingi further stated that in football anything can happen and he expects a better Kenya in Friday’s game.

“They can come and win with many goals like we did in Nairobi. I believe Kenya will come in better shape and will try to chase the game so there is no room for complacency and we are treating the game like any other.”

Captain Fauzia Najjemba is well aware of what playing at home means and she believes this is one motivating factor ahead of the game.

“We want to defend our territory and win at home. The country is behind us and we don’t want to disappoint the faith of people.”

Najjemba who scored once and set up twice in the 7-2 victory believes winning today’s game will give them confidence going into the next round.

“We have been built on a mentality of winning and we don’t want to break it. I have the belief we shall progress to the next round but it will be better if we do so by winning.”

The winner between Uganda and Kenya will face either South Africa or Mozambique at the second round.