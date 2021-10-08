Khalid Aucho will miss the Uganda Cranes home clash against Amavubi on Sunday through suspension.

The Cranes captain in Kigali was booked in 63rd minute; his second of the qualifiers campaign after he was also yellow carded in the goalless draw away at Kenya in Nyayo.

In his absence, Coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic won’t only be required to find a replacement in his position but also the team captain on the day.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will most likely return to the defensive position alongside Taddeo Lwanga on Sunday at Kitende.

For the armband, Timothy Awany, Lwanga and Charles Lukwago if named are viable candidates.