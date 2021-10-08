FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E) – Preliminary Competition African Zone, Round 2

Match Day 4: Sunday, 10th October 2021

Uganda Cranes Vs Rwanda Amavubi Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

The match officials to handle the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Rwanda Amavubi Stars at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende have been confirmed.

Four referees are from North African country, Tunisia with the referee being Haythem Guirat.

The assistant referee 1 is Hassani Khalil and Mohamed Bakir as the assistant referee two.

Mohamed Bouali Yousri is the fourth official.

The referee assessor, Abdi Soud is from Tanzania whilst the match commissioner is West African, Adam Nassam Munkaila from Ghana.

Uganda’s Dr. Apollo Bugingo Ahimbisibwe is the medical officer and will be responsible for the COVID-19 testing procedures of all the players, team and match officials.

Uganda Cranes beat Rwanda Amavubi Stars 1-0 at Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo on Thursday night courtesy of Azizi Fahad Bayo’s solitary strike.

Uganda remains unbeaten after three matches and has now collected 5 points.

Meanwhile, Mali humiliated Kenya 5-0 in Morocco to regain the summit spot in group E with 7 points.

Match Officials: