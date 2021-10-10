FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Matchday 4

Uganda Cranes 1-0 Rwanda Amavubi Stars

Rwanda Amavubi Stars Kenya Harambee Stars 0-1 Mali Les Aigles

Uganda Cranes consolidated second spot in Group E of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The Cranes edged the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda 1-0 on Matchday four played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to complete a double over their neighbours.

Forward Aziz Fahad Bayo was on target for the lone strike of the game played behind closed doors because of the fans restriction to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

Bayo, a center forward at FC Ashdod in Israel, scored in the 22nd minute after a curling corner kick from Isaac Muleme.

Aziz Fahad Bayo celebrates the lone strike against Rwanda at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda would have earlier scored had Muleme’s in-swing free-kick been connected by Simba Sports Club midfielder Tadeo Lwanga.

Vipers’ and Super Sport United midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga and Moses Waiswa respectively had different long distance efforts miss target narrowly.

Rwanda huffed and puffed as they were a complete threat to Uganda via the numerous set pieces delivered towards the Ugandan goal area but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago as well as defenders Timothy Denis Awany, skipper Denis Iguma, left back Abdul Aziz Kayondo and Enock Walusimbi were equal to the task.

Abdul Aziz Kayondo takes on Meddie Kagere at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Kevin Muhiire, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, Rafael York and Yannick Mukunzi all had efforts towards the Ugandan goal.

Uganda Cranes lost defender Awanyi through injury as Livingstone Mulondo, a defender at Vipers, made his long awaited debut for Uganda Cranes.

Other locally based players introduced in the game were Martin Kizza, Yunus Sentamu, Shafik Kagimu and Ibrahim Orit.

Rwanda’s final attempt towards Lukwago was through York but the effort flew over the goal bar.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga had a decent full time performance in the middle of the pack with captain Khalid Aucho out suspended Credit: John Batanudde

Aziz Fahad Bayo takes on Ange Mutsinzi Credit: John Batanudde

Rwanda painfully bowed out of the qualifiers even with two rounds left having collected a single point in four matches.

Mali beat Kenya 1-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Uganda Cranes maintain the second position with 8 points, Kenya in third with 2 points as West Africans Mali still leads the group on 10 points.

Team line ups

Standing L-R: Timothy Denis Awany, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Enock Walusimbi, Taddeo Lwanga, Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma (Captain). Front Row: Steven Desse Mukwala, Abdul Aziz Kayondo, Moses Waiswa, Isaac Muleme and Aziz Fahad Bayo

Standing L-R: Meddie Kagere, Ange Mutsinzi, Salomon Nirisarike, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Yannick Mukunzi, Jacques Tuyisenge (Captain). Front Row: Emery Mvuyekure (G.K), Rafael York, Djabel Manishimwe, Denis Rukundo and Kevin Muhire

L-R: Hassan Khalil, Denis Iguma, Mahamed Yousri Bouali, Haythem Guiran, Jacques Tuyisenge and Mohamed Bakir prior to kick off

Other match officials: