FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier (Group E):

Sunday, 10th October 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Rwanda Amavubi Stars

St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes will be all out to fight for the second successive victory over Rwanda on match day four of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifier at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District on Sunday, 10th October 2021.

This game comes two days after the 1-0 win for Uganda over the same opponent at the Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo on Thursday.

Aziz Fahad Bayo, a forward at FC Ashdod in Israel scored the all important goal in Kigali, coming in the 41st minute after midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga’s earlier shot had kissed the lower post from an initial Isaac Muleme free-kick.

Uganda Cranes come to the Sunday clash without the services of captain Khalid Aucho after accumulated cautions having been booked away in Nairobi against Kenya and lately against Rwanda Kigali.

In Aucho’s absence, the technical team will have plan afresh for the perfect replacement in central midfielder with Tadeo Lwanga and Byaruhanga expected to be deployed as usual.

Midfielder Khalid Aucho (middle) in action against Rwanda in Kigali . He is out with accumulated cautions [Credit: FUFA Media] Credit: FUFA

Utility player Denis Iguma will skipper the Uganda Cranes in a game that defender Murushid Juuko completes his two match ban after a red card against Mali on match day two.

Uganda’s head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic believes it is a completely different game altogether with a far different approach anticipated.

Micho has therefore called upon his charges to take the match very seriously ahead of the remaining two match days.

“The game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende is far different from the win in Rwanda. We shall therefore respect the opponent but not over respect, take away our chances created and play as a complete block.” Micho revealed.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic hugs the Rwandan counterpart Vincent Mishami in Kigali (Credit: FUFA Media)

Iguma cautioned teammates from any element of complanceny, saluting them for the performance during the first match in Rwanda.

“I want to thank all the players for the efforts they put in the Rwanda game and we managed to register that win. I know it is not yet over thus we have been preparing for the next game like never before. We respect Rwanda but we we will not do that on the pitch. We are looking forward to do what we did in Kigali. Everyone is more than ready to give the best for our nation” Iguma disclosed.

Denis Iguma (second from left) will resume captainancy role for the Uganda Cranes having also captained the team during the regional tour to the East

The game will be handled by Tunisian referees.

Uganda is second in group E with 5 points off 3 matches. Mali leads the group on 7 points. Kenya has two points and Rwanda on one.

Meanwhile, Kenya Harambee Stars host Mali Les Aigles at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Mali humiliated Kenya 5-0 in Morocco on Thursday night.

The best country after six rounds will qualify for the final phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Ugandan-born Rwandanses Meddie Kagere battles for the ball with defender Timothy Denis Awany during match day 3 (Credit: FUFA Media)

