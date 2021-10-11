Uganda Senior Women’s National Team Head Coach, George Lutalo has named a provisional squad of 27 players to commence preparations for the forthcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifier matches against Ethiopia.

The Crested Cranes, fresh from playing at the COSAFA Women’s Championship will return to camp on Tuesday and have 8 days of preparations before the first game.

The first leg is slated for 20th October at St. Mary’s Stadium with the return leg coming six days later in Bahir Dar.

Lutalo has summoned 8 players from the U20 team that ejected Kenya over the weekend.

Skipper Fauzia Najjemba leads the legion alongside midfielder Shamirah Nalugya and winger Margaret Kunihira who have already played with the Senior Team before.

The rest are earning their maiden call and these include; Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga and Aisha Nantongo.

Fazila Ikwaput who wasn’t part of the team that played at the just concluded COSAFA Women’s Championship due to injury is back in the squad.

Resty Kobusobozi and Rhoda Nanziri who were part of the provisional squad but didn’t make the final squad are also back.

Besides Amina Nababi, Bridget Nabisaalu and Eunice Ariokot, the rest of the players that travelled to South Africa are back into the squad.

The team will enter camp on Tuesday at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi and then move to FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru the following day where they will have a residential camp.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face either South Sudan or Kenya at the final qualifying phase.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Daphine Nyayenga(Lady Doves FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC),

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC)