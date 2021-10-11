FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Kenya 0-1 Mali

Mali Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

Mali completed a double over Kenya with a 1-0 win on the road to Nairobi city during a FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Ibrahim Kone scored the all important goal in the 55th minute to give the West Africans the much needed victory on match day four.

This was the second third victory of Mali in round two of the qualifiers, the second back-to-be against Kenya Harambee Stars having won easily 5-0 in Morocco on Thursday.

During the contest in Nairobi, Kenya was by far the best side; creating chance after chance but finishing remained their only under-doing.

Hassan Abdallah, Michael Olunga all had chances put to waste before Mali’s Adama Traore also headed onto the cross bar.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 55th minute against the run of play when Kone, scorer of a hat-trick during the 5-0 humiliation against the same opposition tapped home from a decent cut back.

Kone, a gangly forward who features at Sarpsborg 08 in Germany reacted faster to score from Nantes’ Charles Traore’s telling squared ball off the left flank.

The victory takes Mali to 10 points (three wins and two draws) as they maintain the group E leadership status.

Kenya remains on two points off four matches played.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes who completed a back-to-back 1-0 identical win over Rwanda Amavubi Stars are in second position with eight points.

Rwanda has a single point from the four matches and like Kenya, they are officially out of contention for the next round of the qualifiers.