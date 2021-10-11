Nile Special USPA Sports Personality for August 2021:

Winner:

Peruth Chemutai (Gold Medal winner – 3000m Steeple Chase, Tokyo 2020 Olympics)

Commended:

Joshua Cheptegei (Gold medal winner – 5000m in Tokyo 2020 Olympics)

Express Football Club (Won 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup)

Uganda National Basketball team (Silverbacks) – Quarterfinalist at 2021 Afro Basketball Championship

Peruth Chemutai celebrates her victory in the 3000m Steeplechase run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has voted female athlete Peruth Chemutai as the Nile Special – USPA Sports Personality for the month of August 2021.

This was during the association’s monthly meeting that convened on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

Chemutai won a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan after clocking a time of 9:01:45 to set a new national record as well.

The 22 year old athlete was the first Ugandan female to win an Olympic medal of any sort since 1954.

Peruth Chemutai in action Credit: Christel Saneh

Commendations:

The assembly commended male athlete Joshua Cheptegei for the Olympic Gold medal in the 5000m event that he won after a silver medal in the 10,000m at the same games.

Joshua Cheptegei shows off the gold medal won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m Credit: Christel Saneh

Crowning Moment: Express Football Club players and officials celebrating their regional triumph | Credit: Express FC Media

Also, Express Football Club was singled out for triumphing in the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup held in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.

The Uganda National Basketball team (Silverbacks) was also hailed for reaching quarterfinals of Afro Basketball Championships hosted by Rwanda at the Kigali Sports Arena.

Uganda’s Silverbacks during the playing of the national anthem before the game against Nigeria Credit: FIBA

Meanwhile, USPA members also voted the Uganda’s Men Cricket team for the September award.

This team, also tagged as the Cricket Cranes won the Tri-Nations tournament (Pearl of Africa T20 Series) held at the Entebbe Picturesque lake side oval after overcoming traditional rivals Kenya and Nigeria over the week long competition.

Cricket Cranes celebrate the Pearl of Africa T20 Series triumph Credit: John Batanudde

Commendations for September

Athlete Martin Musau was commended for winning Haspa Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

The other commended party was the MOIL Rally crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba finished third in African Rally Championship in Zambia as well as the Uganda national volleyball team that finished fifth at the 2021 Africa Volleyball Championships in Rwanda.