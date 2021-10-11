Despite having no chance of qualifying to the next round of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2022, Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat says they will give their best in the remaining matches.

Kenya fell to Mali home and away in Firat’s first assignments since replacing Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and with just two points in Group E, the available six points are not enough to take them top.

The Turkish tactician signed a two months contract but feels he can only stay longer with a good plan for the future from the FKF.

“I want to talk to the president (Nick Mwendwa). He was hoping that we can do it against Mali but the reality shows it is impossible,” said Firat.

“We will give our best against Uganda and Rwanda and show that we are able to change something. But if there is no project, if everything is living daily (short term plan), it does not make sense being here.”

Having lost 5-0 in Morocco last week, Kenya put up a good show on Sunday, created several opportunities but were undone by poor finishing as they fell to the Eagles (1-0) again in Nyayo

“We have got God-given talent here, the problem is polishing it. The first game was a good lesson because everything that was wrong I got to know in one match ….Now we put everything together and they (Mali) only had only one shot. I know where the problem is and what to do for the future,” said Firat.

Kenya visits second placed Uganda next month before hosting Rwanda in Nyayo.