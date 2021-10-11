It was a repeat of the 2021 Central Region Women’s Tens Rugby Championship when nine teams from the region converged at King’s Park Stadium in Bweyogerere for the first circuit of the regional sevens.

The Tier 2 championship was competed between Ewes, Black Diamonds, Lady Pacers, Black Opals, Lady Swans and Blue Whales. The Tier 1 championship was a renewed rivalry between Thunderbirds, Avengers and Black Pearls.

Blue Whales from Entebbe beat Black Diamonds, 15-14, to win the Tier 2 final while Black Pearls who were playing at their home turf topped the standings in the Tier 2 category.

Congratulations to Blue Whales and @BlackPearlsRFC that emerged champions of the first Central Region 7s circuit hosted at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.



Photos by @K_Senteza #RiseofWomensRugby #CentralRegion7s pic.twitter.com/mtvS4RHFTR — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 10, 2021

Speedsters Emilly Lekuru – for Black Pearls – and Mary Nakato – for Black Diamonds – were top scorers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 respectively. The golden boots for the two tiers respectively went to Charlotte Theresa Mudoola and Bushira Namutebi while the Most Valuable Players were Grace Auma and Mary Nakato.

This was a clean sweep of the individual honours for the two clubs Black Pearls and Black Diamonds who are coached by Helen Koyokoyo Buteme.

The second circuit of this regional sevens championship will be played at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on October 17, 2021.