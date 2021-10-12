The journey to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 starts later this month with the first round of the regional qualifiers.

Twenty-four teams from across the continent will be competing in the first qualifying round to Africa’s premier basketball competition.

Ugandan champions City Oilers will get their journey underway in the Tanzanian coastal city of Dar es Salaam from October 26-31.

Oilers will compete in Group eE of the qualifiers against Burundian side New Stars, Bravehearts from Malawi, and Kurasini Heats of Tanzania.

Dar will also host Group D that has A.S.C.U.T (Madagascar), COBRA Sport (South Sudan), Hawassa City (Ethiopia), and Ulinzi Warriors (Kenya).

2022 BAL Qualification Groups

WEST Division

Group A (Conakry, October 26-31)

A.S Police (Mali)

Boufark (Algeria)

Predio Basketball (Cape Verde)

S.L.A.C (Guinea)

Group B (Conakry, October 26-31)

Academe D’or des Archers (Burkina Faso)

ASPAC (Benin)

A.S NIGELEC (Nigeria)

Societe Omnisport de Armee (Ivory Coast)

Group C (Yaounde, October 26-31)

CB Mazembe (DRC)

Police (Cameroon)

Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinnea)

Tondema (Central Africa Republic)

Gabon (TBC)

EAST Division

Group D (Dar es Salaam, October 26-31)

A.S.C.U.T (Madagascar)

COBRA Sport (South Sudan)

Hawassa City (Ethiopia)

Ulinzi Warriors (Kenya)

Group E (Dar es Salaam, October 26-31)

Bravehearts (Malawi)

City Oilers (Uganda)

Kurasini Heats (Tanzania)

New Stars (Burundi)

Group F (Johannesburg, October 19-24)