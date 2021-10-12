The pools for the third round of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series were drawn on Tuesday morning.

With an unchanged lineup of the top three teams – Kobs, Black Pirates and Heathens – and most of the entire core teams overall standings, the pools have not changed much to offer new matchups at that stage.

In Pool A, Jinja Hippos and Mongers, who drew 19-all in a Pool B match in Gulu last weekend are back together. In Pool B, Warriors join Impis after having been drawn in Pool A together the previous weekend. Heathens have another in Pool C date with fellow Kyadondo side Buffaloes.

Soroti Sevens Pools (non-core invitational teams*):

Pool A: Kobs, Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Sailors.

Kobs, Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Sailors. Pool B: Black Pirates, Warriors, Impis, Soroti Rangers*.

Black Pirates, Warriors, Impis, Soroti Rangers*. Pool C: Heathens, Buffaloes, Rams, Walukuba Barbarians*.

The invitational teams from the Eastern Region are hosts Soroti Rangers and Walukuba Barbarians from Jinja City. Walukuba Barbarians were last weekend crowned the champions of the Eastern Regional Sevens championship in which the Rangers were also competing.

The circuit will be played at the Soroti Grounds on October 16, 2021, before the series takes a one-week mid-season break.