Rwanda’s new kid on the block Rafael York was gutted as the Amavubi fell to Uganda Cranes home and away and described football is unfair at times.

The Athletic Football Club Eskilstuna midfielder made a decision to switch nationality from Sweden to Rwanda and featured in both defeats to Uganda.

“Disappointed about the two losses, but football it’s not always fair. Now its time to rise and take the first 3points. Until next time @FERWAFA,” York posted on his Twitter.

The highly rated left footed York has previously featured for Sweden national underage sides (U-17 and U-19) where he made over 17 appearances.

He was born in Sweden to an Angolan father and Rwandese mother.