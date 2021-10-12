The internal administrative woes at Sports Club Villa are far from over.

Barely three days to the official 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League kick off, the Jogoos are missing on the final fixtures released.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) fronts the issue of “Governance” for the absence of the 16 time Uganda Premier League winners.

The club was expected to go to polls on 23rd October 2021 but the Trustees requested for an additional three months to sort themselves as they put their house in order.

Gerald Ssendawula, Fred Kawuma and interim SC Villa chairman William Nkemba during their latest interface with the media at Kamwokya

The league officially kicks off on Friday with three games on the menu; Express takes on Arua Hill at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, Mbarara City hosts Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium and Onduparaka entertains UPDF at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium.

It is good news for Busoga United who were missing on the first draft fixtures earlier released.

Busoga United will face newly promoted Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga Stadium, in Bugembe – Jinja city in one of the three Sunday games.

The other two Sunday games will see the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions Police hosting the newly crowned Stanbic Uganda Cup winners Vipers at the MTN Omond Stadium, Lugogo.

Vipers play Police away on Sunday, 17th October 2021 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants at home against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

On match day one, three clubs will not be in action;Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Tooro United and definitely Sports Club Villa.

URA is still in the CAF Confederation Cup as they play Egyptian side Al Masry this Saturday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Match Day 1 Fixtures (All Matches Kick-off at 3 PM)

Friday, 15th October 2021:

Express Vs Arua – Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Mbarara City Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Onduparaka Vs UPDF – Green Light Stadium, Arua City

Sunday, 17th October 2021: