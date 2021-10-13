Seventeen African nations have their dream of playing at the World Cup finals extinguished after four rounds of qualifiers played in the Group stages of the competition.

Despite having extra six points to fight for, the 17 can no longer top their groups regardless which results the teams above them post.

Among them are Angola and Togo who played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany when they qualified for the first time.

Angola are on 3 points in Group F and cannot leapfrog reigning leaders Egypt who are on 10 points while Togo are in Group H that has Senegal as group winners.

Others are Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Sudan and Zimbabwe who have all been vying to play at the World Cup for the first time.

The ten Group winners will play a two legged play off in March next year to decide Africa’s five representatives for the Qatar edition.

At the moment, only Morocco and Senegal have confirmed their slots at the play off stage.