Management of newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Gaddafi Football Club confirmed their new squad for the 2021-22 season.

Tried and tested forward Faizal Muwawu is among the new players at the Jinja-based entity.

Muwawu became a free agent as his employment contract at Sports Club Villa came to an end at the end of June 2021 after a two-year tenure.

He thus marks a return to Jinja having also played at Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United) having also trained briefly at BUL Football Club.

Sttriker Faizo Muwawu (center), then a forward at SC Villa shields the ball from Wakiso Giants’ Fahad Kawooya (left) and Hassan Wasswa Dazo

The aggressive center forward has also been previously employed at Nkumba University (regional and FUFA Big League), Nyamityobora as well as Soana (now Tooro United).

He has also played for the Uganda national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) as well as the 2015-2016 Uganda Beach Soccer League champions Isabet.

He reunites with former Nkumba University teammate, goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi who was signed from Maroons.

Mutebi has also been at Soltilo Bright Stars and Express Football Clubs.

Goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi

In the same vein, the club acquired forward Sula Mpanga from Vipers on a season-long loan deal as well as Brian Kalumba.

Kalumba had also spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at army side, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

Forward Alex Kitata is the other player Gaddafi secured from UPDF.

Brian Kalumba was acquired on loan from Vipers Sports Club

Other new recruits:

The club christened as The Soldier Boyz has also brought on board Abdu Magada (from Busoga United), goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi (from Maroons), Franco Onen (Busoga United), dread-locked midfielder Jamaldine Buchochera (Mbale Heroes), Paul Musamali (MYDA), Yunus Sibira (Royal Leopards in Swaziland), Henry Tenywa Henry (Bugiri De school), Amos Kirya (MYDA) and left back Hassan Musana (KCCA).

2021 FUFA big league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Steven Munguchi signed a permanent deal from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Sula Mpanga, on loan from Vipers Sports Club

The club confirmed the full technical team headed by Saleh Salmin with the head coach being Abdu Mubaraka Wamboya who set a top 10 finish target this season.

Wamboya will work alongside Hassan Zungu (assistant coach), CAF “A” certified Frank Ssebagala Kisitu as goalkeeping coach, and Geoffrey Ngalire the fitness trainer.

Precious Edwin Mutebe is the team doctor, the physiotherapist is Solomon Kayomba Solomon and the trio of Isaac Muyanga, Abbey Mukibi & Paul Kokuru Odichu in charge of equipment and Saleh Salmin is the director of football.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi Football Club signed a two-year renewable deal with Nile International Hospital to provide medical care to the players and staff worth Shs. 60,000,000 effective the 2021-2022 season.

Gaddafi football club will kick off this season’s campaign of the Uganda premier league in a much-anticipated jinja derby against Busoga United this Sunday 17th October at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Abdu Mubaraka Wamboya, Gaddafi Football Club’s head coach

The full squad of Gaddafi Football Club for the season 2021-2022

Gaddafi Players For the Season 2021/2022 (Shirt Numbers in Brackets)

Abdu Magada (31), Ronald Mutebi (1), Franco Onen (14), Jamaldine Buchochera Karenzi (24), Paul Musamali (4), Sula Mpanga (6), Yunus Sibira (15), Henry Tenywa (20), Amos Kirya (21), Brian Kalumba (26), Alex Kitata (32), Faizal Muwawu (13), Hassan Musana (3), Steven Munguchi (8), Willis Otongo (12), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano ( 7), Paul Mujampwani (29), Mark Bamukyaye (10), Davis Bukomba (19), Andrew Waiswa (5), Naziru Sserwadda (17), Godwin Kawagga (30), Frank Mulimi (18), Ronald Obele (22), Ibrahim Massa (27), Joel Madondo (11), Umaru Kyeyune (16)

Technical Team: