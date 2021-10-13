Sportsmen and women’s lives fringe along good health for the entire duration of their active service.

From the right diet, training methodology, rest, and response to ailments, sportsmen need it all in the right measure.

In the same vein, treatment of sportsmen’s injuries and general health anomalies remains pertinent to their lives and a key factor to the right desired service.

Therefore, the right recommended medication to sportsmen and women is a key ingredient to their respective lives.

It is upon this rich background that management of Gaddafi Football Club acquired the right desired partner in Nile International Hospital to provide medical care to the players and staff.

Dummy cheque presentation between Gaddafi Football Club and Nile International Hospital at Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city

The two parties stamped the relationship with an inked Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 12th October 2021 at the newly regreened Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

The nitty-gritty in the MOU indicates that it is a two-year renewable partnership worth Shs. 60,000,000 effective the 2021-2022 season.

Col. Saad Katemba, the Gaddafi Football Club lauded Walukuba based health facility for the wise decision to work with them as regards improving the health of the players and staff.

I want to thank Nile international hospital for accepting to partner with us. That’s how you know institutions that do work for the benefit of people rather than self-satisfaction. You have seen the tag of 60 million; it’s not easy. Not anybody can come up and do it. If they were so much business oriented and geared to personal satisfaction they wouldn’t have done that. Col. Saad Katemba, Gaddafi FC Patron

Col. Saadi Katemba, Patron of Gaddafi Football Club

Damar Kamara, a director at Nile International Hospital cited the high level of energy and organization as key for the decision to work with the newly promoted club.

I am glad to be here and i want to say congratulations. I am impressed by the team energy and organization, It is very professional. On behalf of Nile international hospital; a son of Busoga region. I am proud of Gaddafi FC. As Nile international hospital, our priority is to see that everyone healthy and in case of anything, we are going to do our best. I wish Gaddafi success and pray you bring the cup home. Damar Kamara, Director – Nile International Hospital

Damar Kamara, the Nile International Hospital director

Meanwhile, Gaddafi also confirmed the technical team of the club that has head coach Abdu Mubaraka Wamboya whose target for the 2021-2022 season is a top ten finish.

Wamboya will work alongside Hassan Zungu (assistant coach), CAF “A” certified Frank Ssebagala Kisitu as goalkeeping coach, and Geoffrey Ngalire the fitness trainer.

Precious Edwin Mutebe is the team doctor, the physiotherapist is Solomon Kayomba Solomon, and the trio of Isaac Muyanga, Abbey Mukibi & Paul Kokuru Odichu are in charge of equipment and Saleh Salmin is the director of football.

Head coach Abudu Mubaraka Wamboya with his assistant coach Hassan Zzungu

Brian Kalumba was acquired on loan from Vipers Sports Club

Relatedly, the club also officially unveiled fourteen new players as beef up to the remaining crop from the second division times.

The new recruits are; Magada Abudu (from Busoga United), Ronald Mutebi (from Maroons), Franco Onen (Busoga United), Jamaldine Buchochera (Mbale Heroes), Paul Musamali (MYDA), Sula Mpanga (on loan from Vipers), Yunus Sibira (Royal Leopards in Swaziland), Henry Tenywa Henry (Bugiri De school), Amos Kirya (MYDA), Brian Kalumba (on loan from Vipers), Alex “Benzema” Kitata (UPDF), Faizal Muwawu (Sports Club Villa) and Hassan Musana (KCCA).

2021 FUFA big league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Steven Munguchi signed a permanent deal from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Next Season:

Gaddafi football club will kick off this season’s campaign of the Uganda premier league in a much-anticipated jinja derby against Busoga United this Sunday 17th October at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Gaddafi Players For the Season 2021/2022 (Shirt Numbers in Brackets)

Abdu Magada (31), Ronald Mutebi (1), Franco Onen (14), Jamaldine Buchochera Karenzi (24), Paul Musamali (4), Sula Mpanga (6), Yunus Sibira (15), Henry Tenywa (20), Amos Kirya (21), Brian Kalumba (26), Alex Kitata (32), Faizal Muwawu (13), Hassan Musana (3), Steven Munguchi (8), Willis Otongo (12), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano ( 7), Paul Mujampwani (29), Mark Bamukyaye (10), Davis Bukomba (19), Andrew Waiswa (5), Naziru Sserwadda (17), Godwin Kawagga (30), Frank Mulimi (18), Ronald Obele (22), Ibrahim Massa (27), Joel Madondo (11), Umaru Kyeyune (16)

Technical Team:

Director of football: Saleh Salmin

Saleh Salmin Head Coach : Abudu Mubaraka Wamboya

: Abudu Mubaraka Wamboya Assistant Coach: Hassan Zungu

Hassan Zungu Goalkeeping Coach : Frank Ssebagala Kisitu

: Frank Ssebagala Kisitu Fitness Trainer : Geoffrey Ngalire

: Geoffrey Ngalire Team Doctor : Precious Edwin Mutebe

: Precious Edwin Mutebe Physio Therapist : Solomon Kayomba Solomon

: Solomon Kayomba Solomon Kits Managers: Isaac Muyanga, Abbey Mukibi & Paul Kokuru Odichu