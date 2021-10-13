Former Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga has demanded for immediate resignation of Kenya Football Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa.

This follows Mwendwa’s remarks that Kenya lacks quality to compete at the highest level following back to back defeats by Mali in the World Cup qualifiers.

While appearing on NTV Kenya, Mwendwa said that to win games, a team needs quality players which isn’t the case with Harambee Stars after he was asked why even the constant change of coaches under his reign hasn’t brought success.

Football Kenya Federation Incumbent president Nick Mwendwa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

“Even if you bring Mourinho or Arteta here, the work that needs to be done is that we need to bring the talent to the team,” he responded.

“If you want to win, you need quality players. Let’s look at Mali, am asking you Kenyans, we want Kenya to win. I have done everything for the team to win but we never brought up our players to that level (of Mali).

In response, Mariga, a former captain of the Harambee Stars took to twitter to respond to Mwendwa.

“I’m appalled by FKF President @Nmwendwa sentiments made on live TV that Kenya has no talented football players to compete with other nations,” he twitted.

I’m appalled by FKF President @Nmwendwa sentiments made on live Tv that Kenya has no talented football players to compete with other nations. This is an insult & disrespect to the current ,former & all upcoming footballers who have continuously suffered playing #NickMwendwaMustGo pic.twitter.com/S4sFPsLQDd — Mariga Macdonald (@MarigaOfficial) October 13, 2021

“This is an insult & disrespect to the current, former & all upcoming footballers who have continuously suffered playing under his reign, the players have shown immense pride and patriotism to represent the Kenyan flag in various international assignments and this is what they get in return.

Mariga (right) and his brother Wanyama at Namboole in 20111 Credit: File Photo

“For 7 years under his leadership, Football in Kenya has gone backwards and no progress whatsoever and for that we demand for his immediate apology and resignation as FKF boss.”

Mariga is one of the respected former internationals in Kenya and the only East African player to win a UEFA Champions League medal.

It remains to be seen whether his reaction will inspire the current generation of Kenyan players to react to their boss’ remarks.

Kenya is among the 17 nations that have already been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers in Africa with two rounds to play.