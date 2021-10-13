Morocco became the second nation to reach the last round of the African Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying round after dispatching Guinea 4-1 in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions joins Senegal who saw off Namibia in Soweto hours before on Tuesday.

Ayoub El Kaabi, Selim Amallah and Soufiane Boufal scored the goals for Morocco while Mamadou Kane scored the Syli Nationale consolation goal.

4 Games.

3 Clean Sheets.

14 Goals.



Guinea missed their coach Didier Six in the dugout as he is down with meningitis.

Morocco’s win means that even before November’s final two qualifiers, none of Guinea, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau will reach the point tally.

Senegal and Morocco will now face off with one of the other eight group winners in the final play off for a place in the finals due in Qatar next year.