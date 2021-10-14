Friday October 15, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Former Express Captain David Ndihabwe and striker Alfred Leku will be among the faces in Arua Hill as the league’s newbies visit champions at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Erick Kambale jumps high to head the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ndihabwe captained the six time champions during a season they battled relegation while Leku scored the winning goal against Masavu that saved the team from going down.

“I know they are a good team,” said Ndihabwe who could make his debut on Friday. “I was there but now its history,” he added.

“The emotions of being there before will always trip in but that won’t affect my performance.”

Leku, a cult hero at the club echoed similar sentiments ahead of his return in Kongolo colours.

#StarTimesUPL | UPDATE #MD1



Leku Alfred is ready to go and defend the Kongolo badge against his former employers.#AmaKongolo pic.twitter.com/p70JPJLQnG — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) October 14, 2021

“I am happy to go and face my former club. It will be a very good challenge for me and I will not focus on the past because I am now in a new team and will go there to defend the Kongolo badge.”

Meanwhile, the hosts target starting their title defence with maximum points against the league’s newcomers.

“Our preparations have gone on well ahead of the new league season starting on Friday,” Wasswa Bbosa told the club website.

“We have managed to correct our mistakes from the loss to Bul (Uganda Cup) but also allow our players to rest.

“Right now they’re fine and i am sure they’ll put up a show beginning with the first game because they’re focused. Last season we didn’t lose any game at home and that’s the same target we have this time around”.

The hosts are missing Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mustafa Kiragga and Arthur Kiggundu through injury while the visitors have not included team captain Rashid Toha in their squad for the game.