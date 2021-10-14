Friday October 15, 2021

Green light stadium, Arua 3pm

Muhammad Shaban will be the main attraction at the Green Light stadium, Arua when he makes his second debut for Onduparaka against visiting UPDF on Friday.

The team captain quit the Caterpillars four seasons ago and after stints at KCCA, Raja Casablanca and Vipers, he is back in West Nile at his childhood club.

The hosts have had a long off season with many departures but Shaban’s return gives them hope to stay afloat for another campaign in the topflight.

This morning our team comprising of the Technical Director DUDU Bosco; Field Captain Mohammad Shaban and Team Captain Okello Ivan addressed the Press ahead of the UPL Opener with UPDF. The team is ready for the Kickoff and to go all the way.#AmaOnduparaka pic.twitter.com/RtidiihCrn — Onduparaka FC (@OnduparakaFC1) October 13, 2021

The fixture against UPDF at home is the perfect one for the hosts who are unbeaten against the army side in the previous five meetings and boost of four wins in the tie.

However, the much changed army side will be a different animal with an entirely new look team and highly rated coach Brian Ssenyondo in the dugout.

The experience of Bernard Muwanga, Brian Bwete, Musa Mudde and Denis Ssekitoleko among others will be vital if the armed forces are to leave Arua with a point.

Key Stat:

Onduparaka have won 4 of the five previous league meetings against UPDF drawing the other.