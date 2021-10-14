Friday October 15, 2021

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars could earn a third successive win over Mbarara City if they beat the Ankole Lions in their opening fixture at Kakyeka on Friday.

The visitors have been in the news for good reasons in the off season and feel confident of getting off the mark in the west.

Baker Mbowa believes the return of skipper Nelson Senkatuka will have an immediate impact following the departure of their main man Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo to Arua Hill.

“We are confident and every player available with no injuries,” he stated. “Senkatuka will be very vital for us as he fills the void left by Ssekamatte,” he adds.

Check out some of the images from our last training session at Kyazanga playgrounds ahead of our #UgandaPremierLeague tie against Mbarara City FC tomorrow #Soltilo #BrightStars #LetsShine. #Uganda #Football #Masaka pic.twitter.com/043rS045tA — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) October 14, 2021

Bright Stars ended the last season on a high and will be keen to build on that.

In addition to Senkatuka, the visitors will look to Emmanuel Loki and Fred Angu.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City will have new coach Hussein Mbalangu in the dugout as he targets start to his career at the club with maximum points.

Who's looking forward to a return to our Home Ground this Friday?



Wash your jersey , Clean up your shoes , Vuvuzela and soften up your voices ….#OurClubOurCity#AnkoleLions pic.twitter.com/ijQSEBGyIs — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) October 14, 2021

Jude Semugabi and Henry Kitegenyi will be the main forwards for the hosts who want to avoid a third successive defeat to Mbowa’s charges.

Key Stat

The two clubs have met eight times, Mbarara City won 2, Bright Stars won 3 and the rest have ended in draws.